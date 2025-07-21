Hunter Biden: Cocaine at White House Wasn't Mine

Hunter Biden said the cocaine that was found in the White House in 2023 was not his in a recent interview.

The FBI, determined to uncover the facts in the celebrated case has launched an investigation into the matter.

"I have been clean and sober since June of 2019. I have not touched a drop of alcohol or a drug, and I'm incredibly proud of that," Biden said in an interview with Channel 5, a popular YouTube channel. "Why would I bring cocaine into the White House and stick it into a cubby outside of the Situation Room in the West Wing?"

In May, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announced the bureau is investigating "potential public corruption" in three well-known cases, including the cocaine found at the White House.

On July 2, 2023, cocaine was found in a working area of the White House's West Wing. It was near an entrance commonly used to give tours and where visitors are instructed to place their phones and other belongings.

The location also is near a basement entrance, one floor below the Oval Office and just steps from the Situation Room.

The Secret Service conducted a brief investigation that found no fingerprints or DNA on the bag of cocaine, and surveillance footage of the area didn't identify a suspect.

Bongino had previously alleged, without presenting any evidence that he was in touch with whistleblowers who told him they were "suspicious" that evidence from the White House cocaine bag "could match a member of the inner Biden circle."