WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hunter biden | cocaine | white house | fbi | bongino

Hunter Biden: Cocaine at White House Wasn't Mine

By    |   Monday, 21 July 2025 01:59 PM EDT

Hunter Biden said the cocaine that was found in the White House in 2023 was not his in a recent interview.

The FBI, determined to uncover the facts in the celebrated case has launched an investigation into the matter.

"I have been clean and sober since June of 2019. I have not touched a drop of alcohol or a drug, and I'm incredibly proud of that," Biden said in an interview with Channel 5, a popular YouTube channel. "Why would I bring cocaine into the White House and stick it into a cubby outside of the Situation Room in the West Wing?"

In May, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announced the bureau is investigating "potential public corruption" in three well-known cases, including the cocaine found at the White House.

On July 2, 2023, cocaine was found in a working area of the White House's West Wing. It was near an entrance commonly used to give tours and where visitors are instructed to place their phones and other belongings.

The location also is near a basement entrance, one floor below the Oval Office and just steps from the Situation Room.

The Secret Service conducted a brief investigation that found no fingerprints or DNA on the bag of cocaine, and surveillance footage of the area didn't identify a suspect.

Bongino had previously alleged, without presenting any evidence that he was in touch with whistleblowers who told him they were "suspicious" that evidence from the White House cocaine bag "could match a member of the inner Biden circle."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Hunter Biden said the cocaine that was found in the White House in 2023 is not his. Biden's comments come as the FBI has launched an investigation into the matter.
hunter biden, cocaine, white house, fbi, bongino
255
2025-59-21
Monday, 21 July 2025 01:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved