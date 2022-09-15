Hunter Biden Seeks Child Support Review Due to 'Financial Circumstances'

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, is asking for his child support payments to be reduced due to "a substantial material change" in his "financial circumstances, including, but not limited to, his income," according to a court filing in Arkansas.

The filing does not mention what those changes were.

Biden's attorney argued that the current child support payments were structured under old guidelines in the state in March of 2020 at the height of Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

"Effective July 1, 2020, the Arkansas Legislature reformed the child support statutory guidelines which apply to this case," Texas attorney Brent Langdon wrote in a statement, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported.

"Like many other individuals whose child support obligations were calculated before the new guidelines took effect, Mr. Biden has asked the Court to review the existing child support determination and to establish an amount of child support that complies with the current guidelines and circumstances."

The motion for a review of his child support was filed Monday in Independence County, where his daughter Navy Joan, 4, and her mother Lunden Roberts live.

"Ultimately, this is going to require us to look deeply, more deeply, into Hunter's finances," Roberts' attorney Clint Lancaster told the Democrat Gazette. "I'm going to want to have a deposition with Mr. Biden. Like last time, I'm going to bring my forensic accountant to the deposition, unless the judge tells me I can't."

Lancaster noted the deposition of Biden and his finances is going to be requested to be held in Arkansas.

"Unless he's going to pay me to fly to California to take his deposition, he's going to have to come to Arkansas," Lancaster added.

Biden, 52, has in the past claimed to "have had no monthly income since May 2019" and "significant debts," according to the report citing a November 2019 affidavit.

But The New York Times reported then he had indicated he was renting a $12,000-per-month Los Angeles home with a swimming pool and a Porsche in the driveway.

Biden wrote a book last year and was selling paintings, five of which sold for at least $75,000 apiece before they were shown at a New York City art gallery, according to the New York Post.

The book "Beautiful Things" detailed Biden's addictions to drugs, sex, and alcohol, along with "robust compensation" from a Ukrainian gas company, which he called "a major enabler during my steepest skid into addiction." He also wrote he "had no recollection" of having sex with Roberts, while she was a student at George Washington University and working at a strip club.

Biden was reportedly dating his older brother Beau's widow Hallie at the time.

Navy Joan was born in August 2018 and was determined by a paternity test to be Hunter Biden's daughter.

"She's a happy, healthy, beautiful little girl that looks like a cross between her mother with some Biden splashed in," Lancaster, Robert's attorney, told the Democrat Gazette. "[She] does extremely well except for the fact that her father has nothing to do with her and her grandfather has nothing to do with her. She's never met either one."