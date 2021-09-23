WSJ: Questions Continue Over Hunter Biden's Art Sales

Americans deserve an explanation from President Joe Biden about the plan for the secret art sales by his son, Hunter, The Wall Street Journal said in an editorial published on Thursday.

The newspaper noted Congress doesn’t seem to be getting any answers about the art sales.

“This summer a New York gallerist, Georges Bergès, said he would hold two private exhibitions, starting in September, to market Hunter’s paintings for between $75,000 and $500,000 each,” the Journal said.

“Mr. Bergès will soon receive a second letter from Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, who wants to see the ethics rules worked out by the White House.

“Buyers of the artwork are supposed to be kept confidential, even from Hunter.

“We won’t know who they are,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “so there’s no scenario where they could provide influence.”

The Journal pointed out that the gallery is supposed to reject “abnormal” bids.

“In other words,” Mr. Comer’s new letter to Mr. Bergès says, “you will be the only person responsible for rooting out potential sophisticated, foreign disruptive agents’ access to the White House. That is unacceptable.”

Comer is asking who is purchasing the paintings and attending the showings.

He first sent out a letter on Sept. 7, in which he made a similar request. He did not receive an answer to that letter.

“Democrats don’t appear eager to poke into Hunter’s secret art sales,” the Journal said. “Yet the questions aren’t idle. Who might be quietly preparing $500,000 for Hunter’s bank account? How is the gallery scrutinizing bids? Will the anonymity be kept? What if Russia starts spreading disinformation about who bought what, and for how much?

“If President Biden continues to refuse calls for transparency, then the earliest opportunity for a full accounting might be in 2023, which is assuming Republicans take the House back. That provides plenty of time for mischief.”

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden had rudely dismissed critics of his artwork during a July interview on a podcast.

He was asked what he had to say to those who question the price of his art and are raising concerns about who the buyers might be.

"Other than 'f*** 'em,'" Biden said. "I’d be amazed if my art had sold for $10.”

And the Journal noted: “Mr. Biden owes the public more, but then Hunter always seems to get a pass from his dad the President.”