Hunter Biden Employs New, Aggressive Legal Strategy

Hunter Biden's new, aggressive strategy with the investigation into his legal affairs has been to go after the people responsible for bringing his infamous laptop to light.

He has questioned if the laptop belongs to him, and now suggests that law enforcement go after Delaware computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani for publicizing news about the computer.

In an interview last week with Newsmax, Mac Isaac denied any wrongdoing after Hunter's attorney accused him of working with former President Donald Trump and Giuliani, Trump's then-attorney, to weaponize content found on the laptop, which was left at Mac Isaac's shop in 2019.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, mostly has been quiet on the laptop controversy after his 2021 book tour about his memoir "Beautiful Things," the Washington Examiner reported.

Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's new lawyer, last week sent a letter to the Justice Department's Matthew Olsen, assistant attorney general for national security, writing that the "government should investigate the unauthorized access, copying, and dissemination of Mr. Biden's personal information," the Examiner said.

Lowell also sent a letter to Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, saying the "state should investigate the unauthorized access, copying, and dissemination of Mr. Biden's personal information that originated in Delaware."

Biden's attorney also declined the House Oversight Committee's request for files related to Biden's business dealings.

"Rather than engage in back-and-forth letter writing campaigns or any formal proceedings, I would offer to sit with you and your staff, including the ranking member and his staff, to see whether Mr. Biden has information that may inform some legitimate legislative purpose and be helpful to the Committee,” Lowell wrote committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky.

Last year, Biden's representatives said he paid off a past-due tax bill of about $2 million by getting a loan from Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris.

Morris also had been helping to shape Biden's media narrative and legal strategies, which were less aggressive than now.

Lowell, who joined Hunter's legal team in December, has defended former Democrat vice presidential candidate John Edwards, current Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and disgraced lobbyist Jack Abramoff.

Lowell also represented Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during the Trump administration, the Examiner reported.