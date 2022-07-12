×
Tags: hungary | orban | trump | conservatives | cpac | event

Hungarian PM Orbán to Speak At Next Month's CPAC Event in Texas

hungarian prime minister viktor orbán speaks
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 12 July 2022 04:15 PM EDT

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will speak at next month's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), according to group chairman Matt Schlapp.

Schlapp on Monday tweeted out that Orbán will appear at this year's conference Aug. 4-7 in Dallas.

Orbán appeared at a CPAC summit in May in Budapest, Hungary, where he submitted recommendations for conservatives to attain and remain in power. 

Citing his remarks then, Orbán said that conservative media networks are the best way to confront the left's agenda. He said Tucker Carlson's prime-time show should be broadcast "24/7." 

In a statement to The Hill, CPAC hailed Orbán as the "leading voice" in Europe, saying he's fighting for his fellow Hungarians and "everyone [else] who believes in national sovereignty."

"[Orbán] and President Trump forged a special relationship, since they both understand that we should not be controlled by the [United Nations], the [European Union], radical, woke corporatists or the billionaires who think regular people cannot be trusted to make their own decisions," according to the CPAC statement.

"We are looking forward to Prime Minister Orbán explaining to our CPAC audience and to people around the world how he is successfully fighting the radical Left in Europe," the statement continued.

In April, Orbán posted an electoral victory in Hungary that secured his fourth term as prime minister.

This year's CPAC event will highlight other international speakers, such as British politician Nigel Farage and Mexican actor Eduardo Verástegui.

Among the notable domestic speakers: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, conservative pundit Jack Posobiec, and former President Donald Trump.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


2022-15-12
Tuesday, 12 July 2022 04:15 PM
