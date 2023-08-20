Hungary to Provide Shelter for 250 Maui Families

The Hungarian government is stepping forward to help the families in Hawaii after the devastating and deadly Maui wildfires claimed more than 100 lives and leveled the homes and businesses in the Lahaina community.

Hungary is pledging to provide pop-up homes for 250 families by the end of October, with the first shipment of 20 delivered by the Hungarian Armed Forces by Monday, Hungarian Ambassador to the U.S. Szabolcs Takács, based in Washington, D.C., announced in statement to Newsmax.

"With the assistance of the Hungarian Government, Continest Technologies Zrt., a Hungarian SME specialized in designing and manufacturing efficiently deployable, modular and multifunctional temporary infrastructure solutions, is donating foldable containers to the relief effort in Hawaii that will provide shelter for 250 families by the end of October 2023," Takács' statement read.

"The deployment of the shelters has begun today via air by the Hungarian Armed Forces, and the first 20 containers are expected to arrive to Maui on Monday."

