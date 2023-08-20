×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hungary | humanitarian | hawaii | wildfires | maui

Hungary to Provide Shelter for 250 Maui Families

By    |   Sunday, 20 August 2023 11:13 AM EDT

The Hungarian government is stepping forward to help the families in Hawaii after the devastating and deadly Maui wildfires claimed more than 100 lives and leveled the homes and businesses in the Lahaina community.

Hungary is pledging to provide pop-up homes for 250 families by the end of October, with the first shipment of 20 delivered by the Hungarian Armed Forces by Monday, Hungarian Ambassador to the U.S. Szabolcs Takács, based in Washington, D.C., announced in statement to Newsmax.

"With the assistance of the Hungarian Government, Continest Technologies Zrt., a Hungarian SME specialized in designing and manufacturing efficiently deployable, modular and multifunctional temporary infrastructure solutions, is donating foldable containers to the relief effort in Hawaii that will provide shelter for 250 families by the end of October 2023," Takács' statement read.

"The deployment of the shelters has begun today via air by the Hungarian Armed Forces, and the first 20 containers are expected to arrive to Maui on Monday."

Related Stories:

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016, starting on the first night of the Republican National Convention. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Hungarian government is stepping forward to help the families in Hawaii after the devastating and deadly Maui wildfires claimed more than 100 lives and leveled the homes and businesses in the Lahaina community.
hungary, humanitarian, hawaii, wildfires, maui
177
2023-13-20
Sunday, 20 August 2023 11:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved