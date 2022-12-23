×
Tags: hungary | eu | aid | withholding

EU Holding Back $23B in Aid to Hungary

(Newsmax)

Friday, 23 December 2022 11:07 AM EST

The European Union, sparked by concerns over human rights in Hungary, is withholding almost all of a $23 billion aid package destined for the country, according to Bloomberg.

The funds had been earmarked for strengthening the economic and social cohesion of Hungary. The loss of the funds is considered to be an economic blow to nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, the news outlet said.

The European Commission found that Hungary hadn't met the conditions to get the money.

“As long as the enabling conditions are not fulfilled, the commission cannot reimburse related expenditure included in the payment claims introduced by Hungary,” commission spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker said on Friday.

After the initial deal for the aid package was agreed to, Hungary had dropped its threat to veto an aid package for the Ukraine, Bloomberg said.

In November the EU had proposed to give impoverished Ukraine $18.6 billion in critical humanitarian aid, including support for energy and healthcare facilities.

But Hungary had threatened to veto the transfer of the critical aid package.

Budapest has stood out as the only member of the 27-country organization to block the EU package, with Orban having effective veto power because EU budget rules require the unanimous approval of all 27 member countries.

American and European officials have been noting Orban's "persistent pattern" of obstructionism in aid to Ukraine, with some saying the East European state is even at risk of losing its NATO membership.

Orban has argued that the EU's joint borrowing program is at issue, and he wants each of the 27 EU member states to do its own separate aid packages with Kyiv.

Orban had said that while Hungary condemns Russia's aggression and supports the Ukrainian people, he is not willing to put Ukraine's interests before those of his own country, according to The Associated Press.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 23 December 2022 11:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

