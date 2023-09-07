Hungary's Foreign Minister Slams Attempts to Exclude Trump From Election

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó on Thursday addressed inquiries regarding efforts to bar the presumed 2024 GOP presidential front-runner, Donald Trump, from participating in the upcoming election.

"If they can disqualify one of the biggest contenders from the U.S. presidential election, from now on, we will not accept any criticism from this country about the functioning of our political system; we are also convinced that if Donald Trump had remained President of the United States, this war [in Ukraine] would not have broken out," he said.

Szijjártó also urged American officials to exercise prudence when critiquing Hungarian democracy and its affiliated institutions.

"Put your lecturing statements on the state of Hungarian democracy in the drawer," the minister declared, underscoring Hungary's stance to discontinue receiving commentary from American officials, according to Hungary Today.

"From now on, we do not want to hear from the Americans about how democracy works here, how the institutions work, [or] about the rule of law," he said.

Six Colorado voters filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Denver on Wednesday seeking Trump's removal from the state's election ballots, citing his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, uprising, according to NBC News.

The lawsuit argues that Trump should be disqualified from running in future elections based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which prohibits individuals who have "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" after taking an oath to support the Constitution from holding any office.

The plaintiffs are urging the court to eliminate Trump's name from the 2024 ballot and declare that it would be considered "improper" and a "breach or neglect of duty" for Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, to allow his inclusion on any upcoming primary or general election ballots.

The lawsuit is being litigated by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). It is supported by several law firms, representing a group of six voters, including four Republicans and two unaffiliated individuals.

Trump, however, dismissed efforts aimed at challenging his potential presidential candidacy, stating: "Like Election Interference, it is just another 'trick' being used by the Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists to again steal an Election that their candidate, the WORST, MOST INCOMPETENT, & MOST CORRUPT President in U.S. history, is incapable of winning in a Free and Fair Election. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," he said, according to The Hill.

"It would be very bad news if the efforts in the United States to exclude the most likely presidential candidate were successful," Szijjártó said.