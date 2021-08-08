×
Hungary Orders Booksellers to Cover LGBT Children's Books

Costumers read in a bookstore in Budapest, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Bela Szandelszky/AP)

By    |   Sunday, 08 August 2021 09:39 PM

The Hungarian government on Friday ordered all children's books depicting themes associated with LGBT be placed in "closed packaging," according to The Washington Post.

The order also included provisions that would forbid the display of products depicting deviations from assigned sex at birth and the displaying of media depicting homosexuality within 650 feet of a school or church.

Some of the booksellers said they were concerned that they could face prosecution if one of their books mentioning LGBT themes made its way into the hands of minors.

The new order is a supplement to an existing one passed in June forbidding the display of homosexual content to minors.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called the measure, attached to an already existing law implementing harsher penalties for pedophilia, as a means to protect children.

However, critics of the new law, said it was comparable to Russia's gay propaganda law of 2013 that conflated homosexuality with pedophilia as a means to mobilize voters.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


The Hungarian government on Friday ordered all children's books depicting themes associated with LGBT be placed in "closed packaging," according to The Washington Post.
