1 Migrant Dead, Another Wounded in Texas Border Shooting

Two migrants were found shot, one fatally, Tuesday night in Hudspeth County, Texas, a government source told Newsmax.

The source told Newsmax that the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call saying a woman had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a woman wounded, and also a male migrant dead of a gun shot wound. A couple of other uninjured female migrants also were found at the scene.

A motive for the shooting was not known, and no suspects had been identified. As of early Wednesday afternoon, the location remained an active crime scene.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol released a statement late Wednesday afternoon.

"On Sept. 27, at approximately 9:17 p.m., U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Sierra Blanca checkpoint received a call for assistance from Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office to help them locate a female gunshot victim after they received a 911 call," the statement read. "USBP agents responded and will continue aiding the investigating agencies as needed. All inquiries are being referred to the Texas Rangers and FBI."