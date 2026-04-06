WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: hudson river | new york | fishing | eating | health

N.Y. Deems Some Hudson River Fish Safe to Eat

By    |   Monday, 06 April 2026 04:56 PM EDT

The New York State Department of Health has issued updated guidance on eating fish caught in the Hudson River.

Officials said Thursday that residents can eat "some fish" caught in the Lower Hudson River, which stretches from the Rip Van Winkle Bridge in Catskill to the southern tip of Manhattan.

"For the first time in 50 years, everyone in the family can now eat some fish from the Lower Hudson River," Audrey Van Genechten, one of the state health department's top fish experts, told NBC News.

The new guidance comes as levels of toxic chemicals known as PCBs — short for polychlorinated biphenyls — have declined in certain fish, according to state officials.

"PCB levels in some of the fish had gone down enough that we are now able to allow families — even younger women and children — to eat some of the fish," Van Genechten said.

Under the new guidance, the general population can eat up to four seafood meals per month from the Lower Hudson. Still, health officials caution anglers to stick with striped bass and avoid carp or smallmouth bass.

The Hudson River has long been synonymous with industrial pollution, and for many, the idea of eating fish pulled from its waters still raises concerns.

State officials insist that conditions have improved, but they continue to recommend precautions for those who choose to consume their catch.

According to Van Genechten, "you can get rid of 50% of the PCBs that are left" by removing the fat and skin of the fish before eating.

"It's a great day when the Department can relax guidance for certain fish in the lower Hudson River, allowing people who may become pregnant and children to eat fish from one of the most important fisheries in New York State," Dr. James McDonald, state health commissioner, said in a statement.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The New York State Department of Health has issued updated guidance on eating fish caught in state waters — highlighting a significant shift for the long-polluted Hudson River.
hudson river, new york, fishing, eating, health
304
2026-56-06
Monday, 06 April 2026 04:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved