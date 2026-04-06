N.Y. Deems Some Hudson River Fish Safe to Eat

The New York State Department of Health has issued updated guidance on eating fish caught in the Hudson River.

Officials said Thursday that residents can eat "some fish" caught in the Lower Hudson River, which stretches from the Rip Van Winkle Bridge in Catskill to the southern tip of Manhattan.

"For the first time in 50 years, everyone in the family can now eat some fish from the Lower Hudson River," Audrey Van Genechten, one of the state health department's top fish experts, told NBC News.

The new guidance comes as levels of toxic chemicals known as PCBs — short for polychlorinated biphenyls — have declined in certain fish, according to state officials.

"PCB levels in some of the fish had gone down enough that we are now able to allow families — even younger women and children — to eat some of the fish," Van Genechten said.

Under the new guidance, the general population can eat up to four seafood meals per month from the Lower Hudson. Still, health officials caution anglers to stick with striped bass and avoid carp or smallmouth bass.

The Hudson River has long been synonymous with industrial pollution, and for many, the idea of eating fish pulled from its waters still raises concerns.

State officials insist that conditions have improved, but they continue to recommend precautions for those who choose to consume their catch.

According to Van Genechten, "you can get rid of 50% of the PCBs that are left" by removing the fat and skin of the fish before eating.

"It's a great day when the Department can relax guidance for certain fish in the lower Hudson River, allowing people who may become pregnant and children to eat fish from one of the most important fisheries in New York State," Dr. James McDonald, state health commissioner, said in a statement.