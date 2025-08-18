New HUD Edict: English Sole Language for Services

The Department of Housing and Urban Development is launching an English language-only initiative for nearly all department services and affairs, the New York Post reported.

Citing a memo authored by HUD Deputy Secretary Andrew Hughes slated to be sent Monday, the Post reported the policy change aligns the department with President Donald Trump's executive order on March 1 designating English as the official language in the U.S.

The change is "effective immediately," the Post reported.

"We are one people, united, and we will speak with one voice and one language to deliver on our mission of expanding housing that is affordable, helping those in need, caring for our most vulnerable Americans, and revitalizing rural, tribal, and urban communities," Hughes wrote, according to the report.

The use of other languages will be permitted in some cases to comply with federal law, including accommodations under the Americans with Disability Act and the Violence Against Women Act, the Post reported.

"HUD will continue to ensure that all persons have meaningful access to HUD programs and services," Hughes wrote, adding, the department also "will continue to provide communication services to the hearing and seeing impaired, and persons with related disabilities," according to the report.

Prior to the change, HUD accommodated roughly 222 languages, according to the report.

"All HUD communications, correspondence, and physical and digital published materials will be produced exclusively in English and ... we will no longer offer non-English translation services," Hughes' memo read, the Post reported.