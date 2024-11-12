Huckabee Sanders Not Seeking Trump Post

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Tuesday she will not be seeking a post within President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration.

“I’ve already announced my bid for reelection and I look forward to serving in this position for the next six years,” she said during a scheduled event in Arkansas. Prior to becoming governor in 2023, Huckabee Sanders served as press secretary during the first Trump administration from 2017-2019 and endured some of the most combative first years from the D.C. press corps.

“So unfortunately, and hopefully you guys are stuck with me for awhile and the only member of my family that will be going into the administration is my dad,” Huckabee Sanders added.

Earlier in the day, Trump announced that Sanders' father and former Gov. Mike Huckabee would be nominated to be the new U.S. ambassador to Israel. “Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years,” Trump said in a statement. “He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

Huckabee Sanders shared Trump’s enthusiasm beginning her news conference by saying, “I want to start off slightly off topic by saying how unbelievably proud I am that my dad was just nominated to be President Trump’s ambassador to Israel.”