McMaster: 'Never Uncomfortable' With Trump Handling Classified Info

Former President Donald Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said he "did not see any problems" with how officials handled classified documents in the former president's administration.

Speaking to host Margaret Brennan of CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday, McMaster said, "[T]here were systems in place. I don't know what happened to those systems. But ... I was never uncomfortable with it while I was there. But, you know, that was a long time ago now."

McMaster, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, departed the Trump administration in the spring of 2018 after serving as counsel for nearly a year.

Early in August, the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, pulling out boxes of documents, including some labeled top secret, The Hill reported. In February, the National Archives and Records Administration asked the Department of Justice to launch an investigation into Trump's handling of records after officials recovered 15 boxes of documents from Mar-a-Lago in January, as reported by The Washington Post.

After what Matt Taibbi described as the "most consequential American news events since 9/11," a Florida district court granted Trump the right to hire a special master to parse through classified and unclassified materials to decide which records are protected under attorney-client privilege or otherwise shielded from the DOJ's review.

Last week, the National Archives announced that it was still missing records from Trump.