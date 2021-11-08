Howard Stern Slams Aaron Rodgers in Expletive-Filled Rant

Radio host Howard Stern slammed NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in an expletive-filled rant for being unvaccinated against COVID-19 despite saying he had been "immunized."

"If there was decency in this world, you know, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast," Stern said on Monday’s "The Howard Stern Show."

"What he did to his fellow teammates … this f***king guy, they should throw him out of the league so fast."

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and did not play on Sunday. The quarterback told reporters in the summer that he had "been immunized," but he was never vaccinated.

Stern compared Rodgers’ actions to those of former Las Vegas Raiders star Henry Ruggs III, who was released from the team and will face DUI charges after being involved in a fatal car crash last week when he drove at 156 mph while intoxicated.

Ruggs "should be thrown out of the league, which he was, I assume," Stern said, adding, "And Aaron Rodgers ... come on, dude. Really? You know that whole f**king gig, 'Yeah I have the anti-bodies.'"

Stern harshly criticized Rodgers for saying he consulted with podcast host Joe Rogan, who is not a doctor, for information on COVID-19, saying, "You’ve got doctors who study in medical school. I don’t what has happened to this country."

Stern broadened his tirade against any "imbeciles" who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated.

"We have no time for idiots in this country anymore," Stern said. "We don’t want you ... Don’t take the cure, but don’t clog up our hospitals with your COVID when you finally get it. Stay home, don’t bother with science, it’s too late. Go f**k yourself, we just don’t have time for you."