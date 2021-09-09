Howard Stern Slams Conservative Radio Hosts Who Recently Died of COVID

Radio host Howard Stern has ranted against conservative radio talk show hosts who died from COVID-19 after promoting anti-vaccination viewpoints to their listeners.

Speaking on Tuesday on his Sirius XM radio show, the comedic radio personality labeled anti-vaccine proponents as "imbeciles" and criticized people for declining the vaccine and then occupying hospital space, reported The Hill.

"When are we gonna stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it's mandatory to get vaccinated?" He then used an expletive, one of many, to lambaste their "freedom" not to get vaccinated.

"I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures," Stern countered.

Radio host Marc Bernier, 65, who told his listeners in Daytona Beach, Florida, that he was "Mr. Anti-Vax," was at least the fourth talk radio host to die receently, The Washington Post reported. Others who passed away were Phil Valentine, 61, a popular host in Tennessee; Jimmy DeYoung, 81, a nationally syndicated Christian preacher also based in Tennessee; and Dick Farrel, 65, who had worked for stations in Miami and Palm Beach, Florida, as well as for Newsmax TV channel.