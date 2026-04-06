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Tags: howard lutnick | interview | jeffrey epstein | oversight committee | donald trump

Report: Lutnick to Appear Before Oversight About Epstein Ties

By    |   Monday, 06 April 2026 07:19 PM EDT

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will be interviewed by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a source told CNBC.

"It's a voluntary transcribed interview," the source told CNBC.

Lutnick was a longtime neighbor of Epstein in New York City but said on a podcast that he severed ties with Epstein following a 2005 tour of Epstein's home that disturbed Lutnick and his wife.

The public release of case files showed Lutnick had two documented interactions with Epstein years later.

He attended a 2011 event at Epstein's home, and in 2012 his family had lunch with Epstein on his private island.

Epstein was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008.

There is no public evidence that Lutnick has been accused of any crime related to Epstein's sex trafficking operation, and he has denied wrongdoing, saying he had "nothing to hide."

President Donald Trump has publicly defended Lutnick amid the scrutiny, telling reporters that Lutnick "would go in and do whatever he has to say" to the committee and calling him a "very innocent guy, doing a good job," in comments reported by Axios and ABC News.

Trump also indicated he was not previously aware of Lutnick's island visit before it became public but said he supports Lutnick's cooperation and performance in office.

Democrats on the Oversight Committee and in the Senate have called for Lutnick's testimony and, in some cases, his resignation, arguing that conflicting statements and newly disclosed records raise questions about transparency and judgment.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will be interviewed by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a source told CNBC.
howard lutnick, interview, jeffrey epstein, oversight committee, donald trump
257
2026-19-06
Monday, 06 April 2026 07:19 PM
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