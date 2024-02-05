×
Tags: houthi | yemen | hegemony | u.s. | iran | israel | palestine

US Hegemony in Mid East Will End, Houthi Leader Says

By    |   Monday, 05 February 2024 07:37 PM EST

The conflict in the Middle East, which has spilled over from the Israel-Palestine conflict, will lead to the end of the United States' hegemony in the region, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a senior Houthi politician in Yemen's Ansar Allah party, said Monday.

"Rules of engagement imposed by the United States, the Zionist entity, and Britain have now been rewritten. The spillover of [Gaza] will inevitably result in an end to US hegemony across the region," Bukhaiti told Iranian state propaganda outlet PressTV.

Bukhaiti's statement to eliminate American influence in the Middle East came in response to the targeted airstrikes President Joe Biden ordered on Jan. 11. The airstrikes came in response to what the Pentagon claimed, on Jan. 9, was a massive barrage launched by the Houthis in the Southern Red Sea aimed at the international shipping lanes where dozens of merchant vessels cross.

At the time, several members of Congress criticized Biden for violating Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution, which states that Congress, not the president, has the power to declare war. Some lawyers contended that Biden breached the War Powers Resolution, which Congress enacted in 1973 to limit presidential authority following the Vietnam War.

In another article from PressTV, the publication reported that the deputy foreign minister in the Houthi-led government, Hussein al-Ezzi said on Monday that "The United States is the first and foremost threat to shipping in the Red Sea, and it was the first party that militarized the region." He also added his country's military forces will not hesitate to act in response to any manner of aggression against his homeland.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Monday, 05 February 2024 07:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

