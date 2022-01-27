3 Houston Police Officers Shot; Suspect Chased, Reportedly Shot

Houston police have alerted of a mass shooting of officers, tweeting an advisory of an armed and dangerous suspect on the loose, who ultimately was tracked to an apartment and shot in the neck, according to reports.

Three Houston PD officers were shot and taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and the suspect fled in a white Mercedes after the shooting.

The news came from the Houston Police official Twitter account:

"3 HPD officers have been shot in the 2100 block of McGowen St. The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time. Please avoid the area. HPD commanders & PIO are en route to Memorial Hermann Hospital where officers are being taken."

The officers do not appear to have life-threatening injuries. One was shot in the arm, the other two were shot in the leg, according to reports on Twitter.

"How they made it out of there without being more severely injured is amazing," a source at the scene who had spoken to the officers said.

The suspect was tracked to a Lockwood, Texas, apartment and suffered a gunshot wound to the neck during a standoff with police, according to Twitter.

The news comes after two Houston-area police officers were killed in back-to-back days earlier this week. One was killed in a hit-and-run and another was gunned down during a traffic stop.

This year is off to a deadly start for police throughout the country after 2021 had already been recorded as the deadliest year for law enforcement.

It trumped even 2020 that saw a summer of violence with the George Floyd riots that featured violent mobs calling for a defunding of police.

President Joe Biden, as a candidate, had joined the calls for a re-imagining of police and accountability, before he had backed off later in the presidential campaign. Biden then attempted to blame then-President Donald Trump and Republicans for calls to defund the police.

But Trump had run in 2016 and served as president on the platform calling for an end of the "war on police."

And last week, even White House press secretary Jen Psaki admitted the surge in violence in America's cities – all run by Democrats, Trump repeatedly reminded voters – is due to the "underfunding" of police.

Two young New York Police Department officers, 22 and 27, were shot and killed by a felon in New York City earlier this month, as new New York City Democrat Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD officer, ran on a crime fighting platform. But Manhattan's new District Attorney Alvin Bragg immediately issued a memo to soften prison sentences for criminals, a move that had New York conservatives calling for his swift ouster.

It has yet to be addressed by current New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul.