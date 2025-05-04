WATCH TV LIVE

At Least 1 Dead after 14 People Shot at a Houston Family Party, Police Say

At Least 1 Dead after 14 People Shot at a Houston Family Party, Police Say

Sunday, 04 May 2025 06:02 AM EDT

At least one person was killed when up to 14 people were shot at a party in Houston early Sunday, police said.

The Houston Police Department began receiving calls reporting shots fired around 12:50 a.m. at the 6000 block of of Cherry Hill in southeast Houston, Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said during a news briefing.

Officers arrived at the scene minutes later and saw multiple people wounded in various locations around a home, she said.

A family party was taking place and an uninvited guest was asked to leave the home. That person is believed to have started shooting, which prompted return fire from others, Cantu said.

The Houston Fire Department responded and at least one person was confirmed dead. Multiple people were in critical condition and in surgery, according to Cantu, who said some victims transported themselves to area hospitals.

Police detained multiple people but were not immediately certain if they had the shooting suspect in custody as the investigation continued Sunday morning, Cantu said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


