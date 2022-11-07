Astros Wins World Series, But Businessman Hits Jackpot

The Houston Astros won the World Series, but a Houston businessman won the jackpot.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale laid down $10 million in bets on the Astros to win the series and scored $75 million, Forbes reported.

McIngvale then posted a tweet showing off a suitcase stuffed with money.

He also posted a thank-you note to thank the city of Houston, the Astros, his wife Linda, and Astros fans.

"This last week has been especially… beyond words," McIngvale wrote. "An incident that was just me trying to defend my city, and our team galvanized the city. It's beyond words my gratitude for all of you always having my back. What can I say?"

McIngvale's good luck might have started before Game 6 of the World Series began Saturday night. He also threw out the first pitch before the Astros' clinching game, which he tweeted out.

McIngvale's win included $30 million from Caesars Sportsbook, which was the biggest payout in U.S. sports betting history, the company announced.