House Majority Whip Emmer Endorses Trump

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., on Wednesday endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Emmer's support means Trump has received the backing of the top four House Republicans going into the Jan. 15 Iowa caucus.

"Democrats have made clear they will use every tool in their arsenal to try and keep Joe Biden and his failed policies in power. We cannot let them. It's time for Republicans to unite behind our party's clear frontrunner, which is why I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President," Emmer posted on X.

Emmer's statement followed endorsement of Trump by Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., whose announcement was on Tuesday.

National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Richard Hudson, R-N.C., has also endorsed Trump.

Despite also supporting Trump in 2016 and 2020, Emmer's attempt to become House speaker in October failed after the former president criticized him for being "a Globalist RINO."

Emmer last year told The Hill that he might not endorse a candidate in the GOP primary. Scalise's endorsement, though, left Emmer the lone member of the House GOP leadership who had not voiced support for Trump.

Plus, Trump's status as the current clear front-runner for the GOP nomination probably helped win over the whip.

Emmer was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014 when he succeeded former Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn. He was named chair of the Republican National Congressional Committee in 2019 and elected as majority whip in 2022.

In addition to Emmer, the entire GOP House delegation from Minnesota announced Wednesday that it was endorsing the former president. That includes Reps. Brad Finstad, Michelle Fischbach, and Pete Stauber.

"Joe Biden's failed policies have left Minnesota to grapple with double digit inflation, higher taxes, and a border crisis that has turned every community into a border community. Minnesotans and all Americans deserve better," the delegation said in a statement shared by Emmer.

"It is time for Republicans to come together in support of a leader who has what it takes to get our country back on track. We stand together to endorse Donald J. Trump for President."

The RealClearPolitics polling average Wednesday showed Trump (62.5%) with a 51.3-point over his closest opponents, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who are both at 11.2%.