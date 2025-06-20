House Preps for Vote on Resolution Condemning LA Riots

A resolution introduced by Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., condemning the riots in Los Angeles sparked by federal agents enforcing immigration law is expected to be voted on by the House next week.

The House Rules Committee announced it will consider the measure on Monday, setting the table for a floor vote next week, Politico reported Friday. The resolution could put Democrats in a bind, given they don’t want to be seen as condoning violence while they have also accused the Trump administration of escalating the situation by activating California’s National Guard and deploying the Marines.

Kim’s resolution “condemns unequivocally the violence perpetrated against Federal, State, and local law enforcement” during the riots and “calls on local and state elected leadership to work with the Federal government to end the violent riots.”

It also “recognizes the right to assemble and protest peacefully” and “expresses gratitude to law enforcement officers for keeping our communities safe in the face of danger.”

“Peaceful protests are a constitutional right, but vandalism, looting, violence, and other crimes are not,” Kim said in a statement. “Let’s be clear: The riots escalated before the National Guard was sent in and were enabled by California’s soft-on-crime policies – peddled for years by [Gov. Gavin] Newsom, Sacramento, and local prosecutors – that have allowed for lawlessness and endangered public safety of hardworking Californians.”

Co-sponsors of the resolution are the eight other Republican representatives from California: Ken Calvert, Vince Fong, Darrell Issa, Kevin Kiley, Doug LaMalfa, Tom McClintock, Jay Obernolte and David Valadao.

Protesters have held near-daily demonstrations in downtown Los Angeles since Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents began an operation July 6 to arrest illegal immigrants. Riots quickly erupted, forcing Trump to call in the National Guard and Marines to protect federal buildings and law enforcement. Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and other Democrat lawmakers widely criticized the move.

Police said Monday that 575 people have been arrested since the demonstrations started, the Los Angeles Times reported. Administrative Officer Matt Szabo wrote in a memo to the City Council that Los Angeles has incurred at least $19.7 million in costs through Monday, the Times reported.

Roughly $16.9 million, including $11.7 million for overtime, was spent by the police department and more than $780,000 was spent to repair damage at City Hall, a police headquarters downtown, and other city buildings.