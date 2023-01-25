McCarthy Names Republicans to COVID-19, Weaponization Subcommittees

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announced Tuesday the names of the Republican House members who will serve on the select subcommittees for the origins of COVID-19 and the "weaponization of the federal government."

In a letter to Republican colleagues, obtained by Reclaim the Net, McCarthy wrote: "Our new rules will facilitate increased oversight of the Executive branch and the establishment of a new Church-style Select Committee focused exclusively on exposing the weaponization of government against our citizenry, writ large."

In 1975, the Senate formed what is known as the "Church Committee" after the late Sen. Frank Church, D-Idaho, who chaired the committee, which investigated multiple government agencies. The Church Committee's investigation revealed programs led by intelligence agencies such as Operation MKUltra, Operation Mockingbird, and an anassassination program known as Family Jewels.

The Republicans on the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government are: Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio and Reps. Darrell Issa of California, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Chris Stewart of Utah, Elise Stefanik of New York, Mike Johnson of Louisiana, Chip Roy of Texas, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, Greg Steube and Kat Cammack of Florida, Dan Bishop of North Carolina, and Harriet Hageman of Wyoming.

The forming of the subcommittee follows the publication of the Twitter Files, which alleged FBI collusion with Twitter to quash stories on Hunter Biden's laptop, the shadow-banning of accounts, a Pentagon psy-ops campaign, and more.

During McCarthy's bid for speaker, he agreed to create a subcommittee investigating the origins of COVID-19. The Republicans on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic are: Chairman Brad Wenstrup of Ohio and Reps. Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa, Debbie Lesko of Arizona, Michael Cloud of Texas, John Joyce of Pennsylvania, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rich McCormick of Georgia, and Ronny Jackson of Texas.