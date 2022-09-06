Pelosi's Office Denies Speaker's Interest in Ambassadorship to Italy

Nancy Pelosi's office denied the speaker wants to become U.S. ambassador to Italy if Republicans win control of the House in November, the Daily Mail.com reported.

Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo reported Tuesday that the 82-year-old Pelosi wants President Joe Biden to nominate her for the ambassadorship if Democrats lose the House in the midterms.

"The speaker has no interest in this position and has not discussed it with anyone in the White House," Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill told DailyMail.com.

"This is the second time Maria Bartiromo has proceeded with reporting anonymous rumors about the Speaker's future that have no merit. And the second time she has failed to ask us for comment before airing or publishing this utter nonsense."

The White House refused to comment on the report, telling DailyMail.com: "We don't engage in hypotheticals."

As of Aug. 7, the Senate has confirmed 101 of Biden’s ambassador nominees, according to the Partnership for Public Service and The Washington Post. The president has been slow to name his picks for ambassador to several countries, including Italy.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Tuesday told Bartiromo that he thought Pelosi would "have a hard time" being confirmed for ambassador.

"I think she's been such a partisan person that I think it would be very difficult for Republican Senators to say she would do a great job at this," Scott said. "You know, she's become so partisan, year after year, it's been worse and worse.

"As speaker, she’s been horrible."

Pelosi visited Italy during the summer recess, when she met with Pope Francis and attended a papal Mass.

She and her husband also lounged on the beach at opera star Andrea Bocelli's luxury Alpemare Beach Club in Tuscany. At the time, Paul Pelosi was awaiting trial for a DUI charge.

Villa Taverna, the U.S. ambassador's residence in Rome, is located on seven acres in one of the city's most central, exclusive, and desired neighborhoods. The grounds include a pool, tennis court, and private gardens, while the estate boasts a three-story wine cellar.

An Office of the Inspector General 2010 report estimated the combined value of the residence and the embassy compound in Rome is anywhere from "$500 million to $1 billion," the Daily Mail.com reported.