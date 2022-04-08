Book Reveals Pelosi Criticism of Biden Officials, Progressives

Democrats are entering a stage of tumult before the November 2022 midterms, and a new book reveals dissension between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and senior officials in the Biden administration.

A book set to be released May 3 has Pelosi ripping White House chief of staff Ron Klain, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and progressives of the party such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., the New York Post reported.

"At this point in my life, I don't need this," Pelosi told colleagues of progressive efforts to vote against her as House speaker at the beginning of the new Congress in 2021, according to the upcoming book, "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future."

"You couldn't pay me a billion dollars to run for speaker again."

Her frustrations with Klain and Becerra were also exposed in the book written by The New York Times' Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns, according to the report.

"What does Ron Klain know about anything?" Pelosi told advisers who asked her to consult with Klain on healthcare reform during the 2020 presidential campaign, according to the book.

Pelosi also considered Becerra "untrustworthy" and a "baffling" choice for HHS secretary due to a lack of experience in healthcare, according to the reporters.

"You should know who you're hiring," Pelosi told an adviser to President Joe Biden, sources told the writers, noting she has worked with Becerra in the House for 24 years. "I may have some valuable information."

As for the criticism of Ocasio-Cortez, Pelosi was nonplussed by the Congressional Progressive Caucus attempted to sink Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill for not going far enough, ripping CPC Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and AOC for fighting Pelosi to be "queen bee" among House Democrats.

Pelosi also shared concern about progressive Democrats having "alienated Asian and Hispanic immigrants with loose talk of socialism," warning about the impact on the party in the 2022 midterm elections throughout the country, sources told the book.

"In some of the same communities," an excerpt of the book reads, according to the Post, "Democrats had not been careful enough about the way they spoke about abortion among new Americans who were devout people of faith."

Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, declined to comment to the Post on the specific remarks presented in the upcoming book.

"Under the speaker's leadership, House Democrats have made historic progress for the American people and are unified by the common purpose of addressing the needs of hardworking families," Hammill told the Post.

"Many books will be written about the challenges of legislating during the pandemic and a period of unprecedented Republican obstruction, and we won't be commenting on the works that substitute gossip for fact."