Speaker Johnson: 'This Is America First Policy in Action'

By    |   Saturday, 21 June 2025 09:11 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., full-throatedly backed President Donald Trump's bold and "decisive action" on Iran's nuclear sites Saturday night.

"The military operations in Iran should serve as a clear reminder to our adversaries and allies that President Trump means what he says," Johnson wrote in a statement. "The president gave Iran's leader every opportunity to make a deal, but Iran refused to commit to a nuclear disarmament agreement.

"President Trump has been consistent and clear that a nuclear-armed Iran will not be tolerated. That posture has now been enforced with strength, precision, and clarity.

"The president's decisive action prevents the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism, which chants 'Death to America,' from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet.

"This is America First policy in action.

"God bless our brave men and women in uniform — the most lethal fighting force on the planet — as we pray for their safe return home. May God bless America."

