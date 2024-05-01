Speaker Johnson: Greene's Motion to Vacate 'Wrong for the Country'

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., offered a brief but strong reply to Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene saying she intends to file a motion to remove him from his position.

During a Wednesday morning press conference outside the Capitol, Greene said she would file a motion to vacate against Johnson next week.

"This motion is wrong for the Republican Conference, wrong for the institution, and wrong for the country," Johnson said in a statement.

At her announcement, Greene was joined by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. Photos of Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., were displayed behind a podium, which contained a sign that read: "Hakeem Jeffries endorsed Mike Johnson the uniparty Speaker."

The motion to vacate likely will fail because Democrats have said they'll support Johnson in a House where Republicans hold a slim 217-212 seat majority.

Greene said since becoming speaker, Johnson "has become a man that none of us recognize" by supporting legislation beneficial to the Biden administration.

"I think every member of Congress needs to take that vote and let the chips fall where they may. And so next week, I am going to be calling this motion to vacate," Greene said.

A strong supporter of Donald Trump, Greene plans to seek Johnson's removal despite the former president recently praising the speaker, saying he is "trying very hard" and is "a very good person."

Politico reported that Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley, in a face-to-face meeting Tuesday, asked Greene not to move against Johnson.

Democrat House Leadership has vowed to block Greene's effort to oust Johnson.

"We will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Motion to Vacate the Chair. If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed," Jeffries said in a statement Tuesday.

Greene responded during her press conference.

"If this vote fails, and the whole Congress, the whole Congress supports the uniparty, let me tell you something, that is not a failure," she said. "It's a win for the America people because that's a list of names, and the voters and the American people … they pay for that [Capitol] building, they deserve that list. I believe in recorded votes."

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a motion to vacate in October, and that led to the removal of then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.