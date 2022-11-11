House Conservatives Seek Delay on Speaker Vote

Conservative House Republicans are seeking to delay elections for GOP leadership in the next Congress, The Hill reported.

Closed-door votes on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid and other offices are scheduled for Tuesday, The Hill reported. Only a majority vote is required to win.

However, with many House midterm races still undecided, there's a call to hold off on determining leadership. Also, some conservative lawmakers are questioning McCarthy's status after the GOP performed below expectations in this week's elections.

"We don't even know if we have the majority or who's in the majority," House Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry, R-Pa., told The Hill. "People haven't come to Washington, D.C., because they don't know if they've won their races yet.

"And how can they be expected to vote for a rules package, how we run this place, or leadership if they haven't met these people, they haven't heard their pitch?"

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told reporters, "Hopefully the leadership elections will be delayed."

Norman added that McCarthy had asked for his support, but Norman declined to commit.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told reporters Thursday that McCarthy did not have the votes yet.

"It takes 218 votes … and there's not a soul in this town right now that has 218 votes," Roy said.

He was referring to an eventual public vote for speaker by the entire House.

There are currently 31 races of 435 that remain undecided three days after voters went to the polls.

While it hadn't been decided which party will win a House majority, Republicans remained favored.

The Hill reported that McCarthy was working to shore up support for his run to be speaker.

Asked Wednesday at the Capitol if he had the necessary votes for the majority and the speakership, McCarthy said, "Yes." However, he did not respond after being asked about the conservative Freedom Caucus.

It was unclear if any Republicans will challenge McCarthy.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., a McCarthy supporter, said critics of the current minority leader simply were "saber-rattling."

"He's our best strategist. He's our best fundraiser. He's our best recruiter," Reschenthaler said. "If it weren't for Kevin's efforts, we wouldn't be back in the majority. So I just feel like he's going to get the gavel."

Roy said wants to see more substantive details and a plan for investigations concerning the Biden administration and oversight by a GOP-led House.

"I certainly don't think we should be having elections before we have everything counted and know what our numbers are," Roy said.