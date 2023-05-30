×
Tags: house speaker | kevin mccarthy | motion | vacate

No Talk of 'Motion to Vacate' Speaker McCarthy

Tuesday, 30 May 2023 12:44 PM EDT

Despite the frustrations of fiscal conservatives on the "utter capitulation" by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in giving in to President Joe Biden too easily on raising the debt ceiling, there has been no talk of using the motion to vacate.

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., an outspoken critic, told Politico that McCarthy's deal was not "much different than what we could have gotten with a Democrat majority in the House," but stopped short of holding McCarthy accountable with the motion to vacate.

"I don't know of anyone that's talking about that," Good said. "Honestly, I only hear about it when reporters ask me about it."

Even one of the final holdouts against McCarthy's appointment as speaker this winter is rejecting a potential motion to vacate.

"Nobody is going to bring a motion to vacate the chair," Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Politico. "I just can't see that happening."

There were some rumors of some lashing back at McCarthy's deal, potentially using the motion to vacate threat as leverage to get amendments for the debt-ceiling deal.

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., mentioned that strategy to an NBC reporter after a House Freedom Caucus call, according to the report, but chair Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., called that talk premature.

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., another McCarthy holdout this winter, said the motion to vacate threat could help subvert passage of the compromise.

"We will do everything in our power to stop it," Perry said in Tuesday news conference.

Roy then added: "Not one Republican should vote for this deal. It is a bad deal. No one sent up here to borrow an addition $4 trillion to get absolutely nothing in return."

The deal amounts to merely a "spending freeze for a couple of years," Roy said at the news conference.

"There will be a reckoning" if the deal goes through, Roy said.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Despite the frustrations of fiscal conservatives on the "utter capitulation" by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in giving in to President Joe Biden too easily on raising the debt ceiling, there has been no talk of using the motion to vacate.
