Speaker Raises $13.1M in 3rd Quarter for House GOP

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is on a record-setting pace for fundraising during a midterm cycle.

Johnson raised $13.1 million in this year's third quarter, bringing his total fundraising for House Republicans this cycle to $65 million — the largest amount ever raised by a Republican speaker at this stage of a midterm year, his office announced.

"House Republicans enter the final quarter of 2025 energized, united, and with resources needed to stay on offense," Johnson said in a statement. "Meanwhile, House Democrats begin this quarter by capitulating to the far-left and shutting down the government for taxpayer benefits to illegal aliens.

"The contrast between our parties and visions for America are on full display."

Johnson added that, "with one year to go until the 2026 elections, we will continue to deliver for the American people and grow our majority."

Republicans currently hold a 219-213 advantage with three vacancies in the House.

Johnson said his team has now transferred more than $18.3 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and $12.5 million to incumbent House Republicans — both record totals through the third quarter.

Altogether, Johnson has distributed $36 million to members, campaigns, and state parties to help maintain and expand the GOP majority in 2026.

Republicans' fundraising surge mirrors broader national trends.

According to Politico in July, GOP incumbents were outraising Democrats in key House battlegrounds, flipping a dynamic that has traditionally favored Democrats.

Ten of the nearly three dozen targeted House Republicans each raised more than $1 million second quarter, compared to just one of the 25 Democrat incumbents targeted by Republicans.

"House Republicans are steamrolling vulnerable Democrats in the money race, and it's not even close," NRCC spokesperson Mike Marinella said at the time. "While Republicans build a war chest to grow the majority, Democrats are leaderless, divided, and banished to the wilderness."

The median Republican targeted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised $860,000, compared with $689,000 for Democrats targeted by the GOP.

Politico attributed much of the GOP success to joint fundraising committees tied to Johnson and other Republican leaders that have funneled six-figure sums to vulnerable members.

Democrats, however, downplayed the numbers, saying GOP members are relying heavily on leadership fundraising.

"They've got a joint fundraising agreement that Mike Johnson raised for them," said Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev. "They didn't raise it themselves."

The GOP's financial advantage extended beyond Congress.

Politico reported in August that the Republican National Committee ended June with $80 million cash on hand — more than five times the $15 million reported by the Democratic National Committee.

Donor fatigue and internal divisions had reportedly hindered the DNC under new Chair Ken Martin.