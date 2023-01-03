Rep. Jim Jordan: No Chance I'll Be Next House Speaker

It is not a decision Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is wrestling with.

Jordan, a former college wrestler and coach, told reporters Tuesday evening he will not be the next speaker of the House despite receiving 20 votes from GOP defectors.

The group has thrown a wrench into the plans of former House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who campaigned for the job and received the most nominating votes in November after Republicans took control of the lower chamber, ending Democrat Nancy Pelosi's reign at the gavel.

But with a thin majority, McCarthy can only lose four votes. He lost 19 in the first round of voting when GOP opponents nominated Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. That vote was split among several Republicans, including Jordan.

In the second Round Jordan nominated McCarthy again, but Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., nominated Jordan, saying he personified what Jordan himself had said in his nominating speech about McCarthy.

In that second round, it was Jordan who picked up all 19 anti-McCarthy GOP votes. And in the third round, Jordan was again nominated and picked off one of McCarthy's voters to get 20.

The House adjourned for the night and is scheduled to regroup for a fourth vote at noon Wednesday.

Jordan told reporters after the third vote he did not intend to become Speaker.

"I'm being clear, I want to chair the Judiciary Committee," Jordan said. "I like this ability to cross-examine witnesses and get the truth for the country."

During the week, McCarthy and his defectors negotiated a deal to secure him the gavel. Those conservatives who chose not to support the Republican leader sought changes to the House rules package, including the "motion to vacate," which would allow lawmakers to remove the speaker, The Hill reported.

Having failed to reach an agreement, McCarthy's opponents had teased they had another candidate in waiting. The idea was met with skepticism from other members of the GOP, according to The Hill.