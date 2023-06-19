GOP Leaders Wary of Threats to Shut Down House Again

House Republican leaders return to Capitol Hill this week, struggling to control anger within the party that might derail their legislative agenda over the summer, The Hill reported on Monday.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., the former head of the Freedom Caucus, said talks with Speaker Kevin McCarthy were initiated by the anger of his handling of the debt ceiling negotiations, that "I haven't been overly pleased or participatory … but I'll just say that I don't think we're moving in the right direction as far as solving this massive growth in national debt."

Biggs continued that "my biggest concern is, What's the coalition that the speaker has built? We want to know who his coalition partners are. Is it the Democrats, or is it going to be the conservative voices and the other Republicans in the conference?"

When Biggs was asked if the conservatives would resort to their successful strategy of blocking floor action, the representative immediately responded, "Oh, I think it's always on the table. I'm an 'all-tools' guy."

Threats such as this illustrate the delicate balancing act McCarthy and other Republican leaders face as try to cut deals with President Joe Biden in order to enact must-pass bills like raising the debt ceiling and funding the government without angering the conservative wing of the GOP that view deficits as a greater threat than a default or a shutdown.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., voiced the concern of the conservative wing, saying: "I'm not worried about a shutdown. The country's going to be permanently shut down if we don't get our spending under control. And I'm tired of hearing, 'We'll do it tomorrow.' "

After conservative rebels backed off of their revolt last Monday, announcing they would let legislative business resume, at least for the time being, McCarthy has sought the aid of top deputy, Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., to help in the attempt to further mitigate the concerns of the conservatives, according to those familiar with the talks.

But Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., last week suggested that if there's no progress by the time the House is ready to vote on another rule — which could happen as soon as Wednesday — conservatives might block floor activity once again.

However, Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., another one of the Republican rebels, was more optimistic about the direction of talks with McCarthy, saying "there have continued to be constructive, healthy conversations on how we're gonna work together this entire conference to cut spending."