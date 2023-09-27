Bipartisan House Bill Protects Funds for Hunting Education

Who said Republicans and Democrats can't find common ground in the House?

By a 424-1 margin, The House on Tuesday night approved the Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act in response to the Biden administration's decision to block archery and hunting programs from receiving federal education funding. The only lawmaker to vote against the bill was Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas.

This bill authorizes the use of federal elementary and secondary education funds to purchase or use dangerous weapons for purposes of training students in archery, hunting, or other shooting sports.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., and is identical to legislation in the Senate introduced earlier this month by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

"I'm encouraged that my bill passed the House with bipartisan support," Green said in a news release. "Hunting, fishing, and archery are cornerstones of American culture, and it's our duty to make sure that these traditions — and opportunities for students — are protected.

"Bureaucrats in Washington should never prevent our children from receiving safety and skills training in archery, hunting, and other shooting sports. In fact, we should encourage students to participate in enriching athletic activities that foster an appreciation for nature and the ability to focus on a goal, not discourage and defund them."

The legislation also will amend the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 to clarify the prohibition of use of federal education funds for certain weapons does not apply to the use of such weapons in extracurricular programs such as archery, hunting, other shooting sports, or culinary arts.

"The Biden administration's misinterpretation of these provisions has jeopardized educational enrichment programs like hunting and archery, which play a critical role in our next generation's development and well-being," Cornyn said in a news release. "This legislation would ensure these programs remain available in schools across the nation, and I urge the Senate to pass it as soon as possible."

Said Sinema: "School-based archery and hunting safety courses help Arizona students learn and grow while enjoying the outdoors. House-passage of our bill moves us one step closer to ensuring the Administration follows the law we wrote so Arizonans can continue to benefit from these educational courses."

The National Wildlife Federation applauded House lawmakers for approving the legislation.

"We are grateful for congressional champions who worked together on a bipartisan solution to safeguard Department of Education funding for hunter safety education programs," said Collin O'Mara, the organization's president and CEO, in a news release. "We know that for decades, children across the nation have fallen in love with the outdoors through these programs that teach about wildlife management, firearm and archery safety, and habitat conservation."