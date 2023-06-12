House Returns; Will Revolt Continue?

The House returns to work Monday after an indictment against former President Donald Trump, and with all eyes on conservatives who created a stalemate by revolting against Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

A group of 11 conservatives last week refused to advance legislation to the floor in protest of the debt limit deal McCarthy struck with President Joe Biden. With Republicans holding a slim advantage in the House, the rebellion meant that business came to a standstill.

Those conservatives, when leaving the Capitol last week, said they were not concerned about the duration of the deadlock.

"I'm in no hurry," said Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., The Hill reported.

After the House and Senate broke for the weekend, Trump announced Thursday on Truth Social that he had been indicted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of its investigation into his handling of classified documents.

The DOJ unsealed a 37-count indictment against Trump on Friday.

Trump, the lead contender to head the GOP's 2024 national ticket, is scheduled to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday afternoon. He then will deliver remarks at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, that evening.

The Senate also returns Monday and is slated to vote on nominations. House and Senate committees this week are scheduled to hold hearings.

The Hill reported that Trump's GOP House allies are defending the former president, and Senate Republican leaders will be pressed to comment on the indictment.

Senate GOP leadership — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate GOP Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas — has not commented on Trump's indictment. They previously indicated that they don't want Trump to be the party's 2024 nominee.

House leadership, however, was fast to defend Trump.

"Many officials, from Secretary Hillary Clinton to then-Senator Joe Biden, handled classified info after their time in office & were never charged. Now Biden's leading political opponent is indicted — a double standard that must be investigated. @Jim_Jordan & House Republicans will get answers," McCarthy tweeted Friday.

"Merrick Garland: the American people elected us to conduct oversight of you. We will fulfill that obligation."