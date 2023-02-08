Lawmakers React to Biden's SOTU

Republicans called out President Joe Biden for lying during Tuesday night's State of the Union while Democrats praised the performance.

"Tonight Biden […] Honored Paul Pelosi but ignored the fact an assassin was arrested outside the Kavanaugh home […] Attacked big pharma, but bragged about the vaccine they made billions on […] Savaged big oil for not reinvesting profits before he puts them out of business in 10 years," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted.

"In President Biden's first two years in office, inflation, crime, and illegal immigration have surged. Meanwhile, our enemies around the world have advanced. His legacy will be disunity at home, and disarray abroad," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said in a statement. "The state of our union is weaker because of this president."

"President Biden's spin on the state of our union does not reflect the difficult reality Missouri families, farmers, ranchers, and small businesses face every day," Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., said in a statement.

"High prices on necessary goods and services, a wide open southern border, and a Chinese spy asset flying in American airspace for days demonstrates the utter lack of leadership from the White House."

Republicans in the House were a little more direct.

"Joe Biden is lying to the American People," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tweeted before adding, "He's a liar. sotu" to a post that sharing that Biden claimed Republicans want to cut Social Security and Medicare.

"Biden: We must see each other not as enemies, but as fellow Americans. Reality: Biden has said 'MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards,'" Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., tweeted.

"Let's remember, President Trump launched Operation Warp Speed that developed the vaccine that allowed our country to rebound," Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., tweeted.

"President Biden wants you to know that the unemployment rates for Black and Hispanic unemployment rate is at near record low. Guess who has the lowest record: President [Donald] Trump," Mast said in a another tweet.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., a former Democrat, tweeted a post-SOTU statement: "The President must get serious about securing our border. The current border and immigration crisis places an undue burden on Arizona border communities and it's time the federal government takes accountability and acts to strengthen security, keep Arizona safe, and ensure the fair and humane treatment of migrants."

Democrats loved what they heard from Biden.

"Tonight, @POTUS laid out a visionary roadmap for the future of our country, one that prioritizes the needs of working families and leaves no one behind. He did that all while highlighting—and most importantly, implementing—our historic accomplishments from the last congress," Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tweeted.

"What a brilliant, refreshing speech that revives true American populism—progressive democratic populism, not right-wing authoritarian fake-populism. Biden sounds Rooseveltian and is taking American politics by storm," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., tweeted.