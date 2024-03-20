House GOP Mulls Inviting Netanyahu to Address Congress

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the Senate Republican Conference on Wednesday, while House GOP leadership mulls inviting Netanyahu to speak before Congress.

Axios reported that House Republicans are considering inviting Netanyahu to address Congress.

The idea was discussed at a closed-door GOP conference meeting on Wednesday morning, the outlet said.

"It was suggested by several folks" to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., one GOP lawmaker told Axios.

The discussion also was confirmed by Rep. John Duarte, R-Calif., who added there is "strong support to show respect for Israel's sovereignty."

At least one House Democrat said he likely would attend a Netanyahu speech before Congress.

"I hope that leadership in Israel understands that the relationship is only strengthened by making sure that both sides of the aisle support Israel," Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., told Axios.

Netanyahu will speak to Senate GOP members via video conference Wednesday during the group's weekly luncheon, The Hill reported.

He had been slated to speak to the group last week during its annual retreat but had to back out at the last minute.

The prime minister's appearance before the Senate Republicans comes less than a week after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on Israel to hold new elections because Netanyahu has "lost his way" in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and a growing humanitarian crisis there.

Senate Republicans criticized Schumer for what they said was meddling and interfering in a democratic nation's elections.

Netanyahu and his chief rival Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's wartime cabinet, both denounced Schumer's speech.

"I think what he said is totally inappropriate," Netanyahu told CNN on Sunday. "It's inappropriate to go to a sister democracy and try to replace the elected leadership there.

"That's something the Israeli public does on its own. We are not a banana republic."

In 2015, Republicans invited Netanyahu to address Congress before informing the Obama administration of their plans.

Netanyahu then angered Democrats by blasting then-President Barack Obama's nuclear deal with Iran.