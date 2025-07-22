House Boosts Security Funds for Lawmakers

An increase in security measures for House members was announced Tuesday as part of a "pilot program" over the next two months, The Hill reported.

The boost comes as political violence and threats have lawmakers concerned as they prepare to leave DC for their August recess.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said that in a few months leaders will "evaluate all the data points [of the pilot program], see how effective it was, how it was utilized, and then make decisions going forward."

Among the changes is a doubling of the amount of funds congressmen may use to install security equipment at their personal residences, from $10,000 to $20,000, with a House Administration Committee release explaining that the increase was to "allow for a more comprehensive suite of security equipment" and "address rising costs in security equipment since the start of the program."

The lifetime "Residential Security Program" funds were set up in August 2022, when Democrats controlled the House and faced an increase in threats following the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol violent protests.

There is also a large increase in the "monitoring and maintenance allotment" for members, who would be permitted to use it to hire licensed and insured personal security guards. The allotment has gone from $150 to $5,000 per month for the remainder of fiscal 2025, which ends on Sept. 30.

In addition, the House Administration Committee said Capitol Police will be instructed to work with local law enforcement agencies in order to coordinate and provide additional protection for members "should a threat arise."

The changes come a month after a man killed a Democratic state lawmaker and her husband and shot another lawmaker in Minnesota, renewing calls for increased security for members.

The U.S. Capitol Police reported in February that threats against congressmen more than doubled from 2017 to 2024.