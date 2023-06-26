Rep. Santos Repeats Intent to Run for Reelection

Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., repeated his intent to run for reelection despite House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., saying Santos should not seek a second term.

Santos took to social media Monday morning to express his intentions.

"Dear Media, I plan on continuing to serve the people of NY3," Santos tweeted. "Providing excellent constituent services to the people of NY03 and proposing common sense conservative legislation for the betterment of our nation. Speaker McCarthy's comments do not change my intention of running."

Earlier in the day, McCarthy appeared on Fox News Channel and was asked if he was part of Santos' reelection campaign.

"No, I am not," the speaker said with a chuckle. "No, he shouldn't run for reelection. We're going to keep that seat with another Republican."

Santos is facing at least one Republican challenger in 2024 in Afghanistan war veteran Kellen Curry. Several Democrats also are vying to take Santos' seat, The Hill reported.

Santos in May, pleaded not guilty to 13 criminal charges, including fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds. He's being investigated by several groups, including the House Ethics Committee, the U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of New York, and the Nassau County district attorney's office.

CBS News reported Friday that Santos does not have his passport and can't apply for one, and that he can't travel outside of New York and Washington, D.C., without permission.

The travel orders were included in a transcript of bond proceedings held last month for Santos, who was released on a $500,000 bond, with his father, Gercino dos Santos, and an aunt, Elma Preven, signing to guarantee the funding.

In May, McCarthy gathered votes from his slim majority to block Democrats' resolution to expel Santos.

The House on May 17 voted to refer a resolution to expel Santos from Congress to the Ethics Committee, effectively killing the measure.