House GOP Will Subpoena Hunter Biden but Not President

House Republicans said when they investigate whether President Joe Biden was compromised by his family's foreign business dealings, they will subpoena Hunter Biden, but not the president.

"There's no plans to subpoena Joe Biden. There are plans to subpoena Hunter Biden," Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said on CNN on Thursday.

Comer, the presumptive chair of the House Oversight Committee in the next Congress, said Joe Biden likely will not be subpoenaed because compelling testimony by a president is "complicated," adding Republicans are planning a different approach after securing the majority in the House.

"The Democrats sent out subpoenas like junk mail, and that's why it's hard to get people to come in," Comer said.

In a press conference Thursday, Comer detailed nine federal crimes allegedly committed by the Biden family, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, wire fraud, violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, tax evasion, money laundering and human trafficking.

"In the 118th Congress, this committee will establish the status of Joe Biden's relationship with his family's foreign partners and whether he is a president who is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars and influence," Comer said.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said on Newsmax Thursday, "We have people who have come forward, whistleblowers who have come forward, evidence that continues to come forward."

When Biden was asked at a Nov. 9 press conference about the intentions of Republicans to investigate him and his family should they gain control of the House, he said, "Lots of luck in your senior year, as my coach used to say.

"I think the American public wants to move on and get things done for them," Biden said. "... I think the American people will look at all of that for what it is. It's just almost comedy. I mean, it's — but, you know, look, I can't control what they're going to do. All I can do is continue to try to make life better for the American people."