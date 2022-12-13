House GOP Leaders Urge 'No' on Short-Term Funding

House Republican leaders are urging their members to vote against the short-term spending bill agreed upon earlier Tuesday that lawmakers hope to pass next week, The Hill reported.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise's office sent a notice to members Tuesday night, according to The Hill. The stopgap funding bill is expected to be brought to the floor this week.

"Once again, House Democrats failed to meet the fundamental duty of funding the government despite spending most of the year passing trillions in wasteful spending that has fueled inflation and driven up our debt," the notice read.

"This one-week continuing resolution is an attempt to buy additional time for a massive lame-duck spending bill in which House Republicans have had no seat at the negotiating table," it continued.

Government funding runs out at midnight Friday, and the bill would avert a shutdown through Dec. 23 while negotiations continue on a larger omnibus spending package.

Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., the No. 2 House Democrat, said he expects to pass the one-week extension on Wednesday or Thursday.

"We have no intention of shutting down the government of the United States, which is costly and harmful in almost every respect," Hoyer told reporters.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said his chamber should be ready to vote on the extension, as negotiations continue between Democrats and Republicans over the longer-term measure.

A year-long measure – expected to allow more than $1.5 trillion in spending – would fund the government until October 2023 and would have to be passed by the House and the Senate.

Schumer said he expects that bill to include more funding for Ukraine and measures to reform the way Congress certifies presidential elections.

Both parties agree on support for Ukraine in the war with Russia and reforms aimed at avoiding a repeat of the turmoil of Jan. 6, 2021, Schumer said. He said negotiations continue on other matters.

Republicans want to increase defense spending while avoiding an increase in domestic spending, an approach Democrats oppose. Some Republicans want to delay action until next year when they take control of the House.

Reuters contributed to this report.