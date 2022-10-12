House GOP Campaign Arm Pulls in $42.3 Million in Third Quarter

The National Republican Congressional Committee announced Wednesday that it has set a record with cash on hand of $92.3 million, after bringing in $42.3 million in its third quarter of fundraising this year.

The NRCC, the House Republicans' campaign arm, said in its report that it raised an election cycle total of $257.4 million by the end of the third quarter, after reporting $214.1 million at the end of its second quarter and having $53.1 million in cash on hand, reports The Hill.

NRCC Chair Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., credited the fundraising push to the "hard work of the entire House Republican conference" and leaders including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, and Chair Elise Stefanik of New York.

"Our candidates will have the resources they need to prosecute the case against Democrats’ failed agenda," Emmer said in his statement. "Now, let’s finish the job and fire [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi."

House Republicans are predicting a "red wave" for the chamber in the November midterm elections, but forecasters are pessimistic after the Supreme Court's ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision, which political observers say will help Democrats win in key races or remain competitive in special elections this year.