House GOP Eager to Grill Special Counsel on Biden

House Republicans reportedly plan to seek testimony from special counsel Robert Hur on his bombshell classified documents report and grill him on President Joe Biden's mental fitness.

It's not unexpected.

Attorney General Merrick Garland told CBS' "60 Minutes" in October that "usually, the special counsels have testified at the end of their reports."

Axios reported that the meeting could potentially bring more bad news for Biden after he aggressively and angrily responded to the accusations about memory lapses.

One unnamed Biden ally criticized the GOP effort to keep Biden's mental state in the spotlight, mocking the effort as he "newfound GOP interest in classified documents."

According to Axios, however, top Democrats are worried that Hur's testimony could further damage Biden.

In a letter, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., demanded that by Feb. 19, the Department of Justice turn over any transcripts, video, or audio of the Hur investigation, Axios reported.

Separately, House Republicans are preparing to call Hur to testify in March, likely before the House Judiciary Committee, with one unnamed source telling Axios: "Someone might ask him if Biden is unfit to lead. Give him a chance to frame it."

Ian Sams, the White House spokesman on investigations, said last week that administration officials will "look at" releasing a transcript of Biden's interview with Hur — possibly a redacted version because of the classified topics involved, Axios reported.