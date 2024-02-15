×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house | republicans | joe biden | mental fitness | robert hur | testimony | classified documents

House GOP Eager to Grill Special Counsel on Biden

By    |   Thursday, 15 February 2024 10:41 AM EST

House Republicans reportedly plan to seek testimony from special counsel Robert Hur on his bombshell classified documents report and grill him on President Joe Biden's mental fitness.

It's not unexpected.

Attorney General Merrick Garland told CBS' "60 Minutes" in October that "usually, the special counsels have testified at the end of their reports."

Axios reported that the meeting could potentially bring more bad news for Biden after he aggressively and angrily responded to the accusations about memory lapses.

One unnamed Biden ally criticized the GOP effort to keep Biden's mental state in the spotlight, mocking the effort as he "newfound GOP interest in classified documents."

According to Axios, however, top Democrats are worried that Hur's testimony could further damage Biden.

In a letter, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., demanded that by Feb. 19, the Department of Justice turn over any transcripts, video, or audio of the Hur investigation, Axios reported.

Separately, House Republicans are preparing to call Hur to testify in March, likely before the House Judiciary Committee, with one unnamed source telling Axios: "Someone might ask him if Biden is unfit to lead. Give him a chance to frame it."

Ian Sams, the White House spokesman on investigations, said last week that administration officials will "look at" releasing a transcript of Biden's interview with Hur — possibly a redacted version because of the classified topics involved, Axios reported.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Republicans reportedly plan to seek testimony from special counsel Robert Hur on his bombshell classified documents report and grill him on President Joe Biden's mental fitness.
house, republicans, joe biden, mental fitness, robert hur, testimony, classified documents
249
2024-41-15
Thursday, 15 February 2024 10:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved