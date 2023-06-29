House GOP Grapples With Whom to Impeach First

House Republicans have their hands full with possible impeachment inquiries, ranging from President Joe Biden, to Attorney General Merrick Garland to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The question they are grappling with is: Whom to pursue first?

In May and June, GOP lawmakers introduced 11 impeachment resolutions, The Hill reported, covering Biden; Garland; Mayorkas; FBI Director Christopher Wray; and Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., sponsored five of those resolutions.

The House Judiciary Committee has been investigating the weaponization of the Justice Department and the FBI; the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating allegations of influence peddling by the president and members of his family; and House Committee on Homeland Security Chair Mark Green, R-Tenn., has called Mayorkas "derelict in his duty" and is pursuing an investigation into drafting an impeachment inquiry.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tweeted Tuesday that if allegations by an IRS whistleblower that Garland prevented David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, from further investigating Hunter Biden, the House would begin an impeachment inquiry into Garland, who has denied such claims. But The Hill reported McCarthy is cautious because he doesn't want impeachment to be seen as a political endeavor, like it was for former President Donald Trump. As recently as Friday, he said such efforts have "got to reach the constitutional level of impeachment."

Article 2, Section 4 of the Constitution states: "The president, vice president, and all civil officers of the United States shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors."

On June 13, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., put the wheels in motion by filing a privileged resolution on impeachment articles against the president over his handling of the crisis at the southern border. Instead of bringing the resolution to the House floor, where it was not expected to pass, it will be sent for review to the Judiciary and Homeland Security committees.

"We kicked off this five-phase investigation digging into what I believe is Mayorkas' failures," Green told The Hill. "We just started the 'dereliction of duty' phase a week ago. We've had a committee hearing; we've had two subcommittee hearings; we're doing our transcribed interviews with all the sector chiefs and things like this.

"Now, the House has obviously asked us to add Biden's actions to the stuff that we're looking into. We'll do that for sure."

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., who filed a resolution on June 6 to impeach Mayorkas, told The Hill the founders intentionally set a high bar for its usage.

"I believe they should go through thorough and proper, vigorous debate to assigned committees," he said. "The founders established the highest thresholds for impeachment, and intended it to be almost impossible to impeach a president and very difficult to impeach a secretary."