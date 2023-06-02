×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house | republicans | fbi | fisa | john durham

House GOP Pushing to Reform FBI Before Reauthorizing FISA

By    |   Friday, 02 June 2023 02:33 PM EDT

House Republicans are pushing for major reforms to the FBI following a report on its use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act from special counsel John Durham.

House Intelligence Committee chair Mike Turner, R-Ohio, joined with members of the panel's FISA Working Group in telling the Washington Examiner about their argument for putting restrictions on FISA powers.

"We have been very clear on a bipartisan basis with the intelligence community and the FBI that there is no support in Congress for a clean reauthorization of 702," Turner said. "Reforms are necessary. We will be taking up the issue of reforms, and they will not be limited to 702 itself. It will encompass both abuses that we are aware of and abuses that are now in the public domain as a result of disclosure and Durham."

Turner noted that FISA is "essential" for the FBI as a tool for national security, but he added that "it is equally essential that reforms occur to stop the abuses."

He added that Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., the designated head of the FISA Working Group, was himself "subject to improper 702 query, so he brings with him both an understanding of FISA and the importance of stopping the abuses."

Turner continued, "We're going to be looking at all aspects of FISA for reform, including the manner in which cases are processed by the FISA court, the manner in which people have access to FISA information, the standards that are applied for its access, and the manner in which the intelligence community shares that information among themselves."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Republicans are pushing for major reforms to the FBI following a report on its use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act from special counsel John Durham.
house, republicans, fbi, fisa, john durham
261
2023-33-02
Friday, 02 June 2023 02:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved