House Republicans Press Trump to Ensure Coast Guard Pay

More than a dozen House Republicans from districts with a significant Coast Guard presence are urging President Donald Trump to ensure Coast Guard members are paid as the Department of Homeland Security remains shut down.

The lawmakers, led by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York, wrote to Trump on Friday asking him to protect Coast Guard pay similar to steps his administration took during last year's shutdown to ensure military members received paychecks.

"As a result of the current partial government shutdown, members of the United States Coast Guard — who serve under the Department of Homeland Security — are once again working without pay," the lawmakers wrote. "These dedicated men and women continue to carry out critical homeland security missions.

"They safeguard our shores, secure our ports, interdict illegal narcotics, protect our maritime borders, and conduct lifesaving search-and-rescue operations with the courage and professionalism that have long defined this proud branch of our Armed Forces.

"At the same time, more than 41,000 active-duty and activated Reserve Coast Guard members face the very real possibility of missing their next scheduled payday on Feb. 27 if the Department of Homeland Security does not receive appropriations."

Senate Democrats last week blocked a House-passed DHS appropriations bill for the current fiscal year after their demands for changes to immigration enforcement were not met.

Funding for immigration enforcement was established under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The shutdown, however, has halted funding for other DHS components, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Coast Guard, the Secret Service, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Transportation Security Administration.

"The Coast Guard is an essential branch of our armed services, and its members should never be used as leverage in partisan disputes," the lawmakers wrote. "It is deeply concerning that Coast Guard personnel are being placed in this position due to political brinkmanship by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer [D-N.Y.], House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries [D-N.Y.], and other Democratic leaders who are choosing to play politics with our homeland security."

During last fall's government shutdown, the Trump administration directed the Pentagon to ensure that military service members continued to be paid by using "all available funds" within the Department of War to cover payroll.

The Pentagon identified billions of dollars in unobligated research, development, test, and evaluation funds from the prior fiscal year to issue paychecks despite the lapse in regular funding.

"On behalf of the constituents we represent, many of whom serve in or directly support the Coast Guard, we respectfully urge you to once again use every authority at your disposal to ensure that these dedicated servicemembers do not miss a paycheck," the lawmakers wrote. "These brave men and women have faithfully upheld their oath to serve this country without hesitation, and they deserve a government that upholds its obligation to them."

Besides Malliotakis, Reps. Claudia Tenney, Nick LaLota, and Nicholas Langworthy of New York; Aaron Bean, Gus Bilirakis, Vernon Buchanan, and Randy Fine of Florida; Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey; Tony Wied of Wisconsin; Michael Cloud of Texas; Nicholas Begich of Alaska; and Pete Stauber of Minnesota signed the letter.

Newsmax has contacted the White House for comment.