House GOP Leadership: 'Renewed Invasion of Ukraine Is Reprehensible'

House Republican leaders on Tuesday issued a statement criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin over his "decision to launch a renewed invasion of Ukraine," and President Joe Biden over a lack of "strong action."

In a statement released by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the House GOP leadership said, "Vladimir Putin's decision to launch a renewed invasion of Ukraine is reprehensible."

They added, "Sadly, President Biden consistently chose appeasement and his tough talk on Russia was never followed by strong action. Lethal aid was slow-walked, anti-air and anti-ship capabilities were never directly provided, pre-invasion sanctions proportionate to the aggression Putin had already committed were never imposed, and sanctions on Nord Stream 2 were waived."

The legislators go on to call for "tough steps" to retaliate against Russia, such as permanently cancelling the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and additional sanctions.

“The U.S. and our allies must now make the Putin regime pay for this aggression. Congress should compel President Biden to take the tough steps his administration has opposed thus far, we must permanently end Nord Stream 2, implement secondary sanctions on Russian financial institutions, and impose crippling penalties on the industries which the Russian military relies on to make war. Moreover, as House Republicans have been saying for a year, President Biden must finally promote U.S. energy development and help the United States become Europe's energy partner of choice."

The Republicans conclude that "China, Iran and North Korea are watching. They must see us respond firmly to this Russian aggression. We stand in complete solidarity with the innocent Ukrainian people and vow to continue to support them as they defend themselves from Putin's unprovoked onslaught."