House Panel Calls on CrowdStrike CEO to Testify on Outage

Monday, 22 July 2024 04:42 PM EDT

House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee has called on CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz to testify about a recent massive global outage, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing a letter by the congressional panel.

CrowdStrike's glitchy update to its security software crashed computers powered by Microsoft's Windows operating system, disrupting internet services across the globe and affecting a broad swathe of industries including airlines, banking and healthcare.

Microsoft said on Saturday about 8.5 million Windows devices were affected. 

