WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: house | oversight | testimony | andrew | epstein

Dem Rep. Lynch: 'Extremely Interested' in Andrew Testimony on Epstein

By    |   Wednesday, 22 October 2025 12:05 PM EDT

While the House Oversight and Accountability Committee cannot compel Prince Andrew's testimony in its Jeffrey Epstein investigation, it would be interested in his testimony if he would submit to appear voluntarily.

"We would be extremely interested in hearing from Prince Andrew regarding his involvement in all of this," Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., a member of the committee, told BBC's "Newsnight" on Tuesday.

When asked if Andrew will be invited to testify before the committee, Lynch said that is forthcoming.

"We will" extend an invitation, Lynch added. "I'm sure."

A posthumous memoir released by late Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre has renewed interest in the allegations she had sex with Andrew when she was 17.

"We had the opportunity to interview a half dozen of these survivors — each one of them really had a bond with Virginia Giuffre, and I think these memoirs only strengthen that bond," Lynch said. "I think for those on our committee, both Democrat and Republican, that have seen the pain and anguish that has been experienced by these women, it will only increase our interest in speaking to everyone who was involved here."

Notably, Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said at a Tuesday news conference that President Donald Trump's name has been nothing but cleared by those interviewed thus far.

"Let's be clear: Democrats don't care about transparency or accountability in this matter," Comer said. "The evidence we've gathered does not implicate President Trump in any way.

"Public reporting, survivor testimony, and official documents show that Bill Clinton had far closer ties to Epstein."

The evidence has "completely debunked the Democrats' smear against President Trump," he added.

"We've conducted a deposition with former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr and a transcribed interview with former U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta," Comer said. "I don't think I need to remind anyone in here that they are both Republicans and both former Cabinet secretaries in the Trump administration.

"And guess what? Those interviews completely debunked the Democrats' smear against President Trump.

"Barr stated that there was no evidence that President Trump was involved in Epstein's criminal activity. Acosta confirmed there was no contact with President Trump during the Florida case. No link, no conversations, nothing."

As for Prince Andrew, Buckingham Palace recently confirmed the prince would no longer use his Duke of York title, as a U.K. citizen he cannot be compelled to testify before Congress and would have to appear voluntarily.

Asked whether Clinton might also be invited to testify, Lynch claimed Clinton's Epstein ties were "humanitarian in nature."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
While the House Oversight and Accountability Committee cannot compel Prince Andrew's testimony in its Jeffrey Epstein investigation, it would be interested in his testimony if he would submit to appear voluntarily.
house, oversight, testimony, andrew, epstein
422
2025-05-22
Wednesday, 22 October 2025 12:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved