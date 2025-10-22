Dem Rep. Lynch: 'Extremely Interested' in Andrew Testimony on Epstein

While the House Oversight and Accountability Committee cannot compel Prince Andrew's testimony in its Jeffrey Epstein investigation, it would be interested in his testimony if he would submit to appear voluntarily.

"We would be extremely interested in hearing from Prince Andrew regarding his involvement in all of this," Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., a member of the committee, told BBC's "Newsnight" on Tuesday.

When asked if Andrew will be invited to testify before the committee, Lynch said that is forthcoming.

"We will" extend an invitation, Lynch added. "I'm sure."

A posthumous memoir released by late Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre has renewed interest in the allegations she had sex with Andrew when she was 17.

"We had the opportunity to interview a half dozen of these survivors — each one of them really had a bond with Virginia Giuffre, and I think these memoirs only strengthen that bond," Lynch said. "I think for those on our committee, both Democrat and Republican, that have seen the pain and anguish that has been experienced by these women, it will only increase our interest in speaking to everyone who was involved here."

Notably, Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said at a Tuesday news conference that President Donald Trump's name has been nothing but cleared by those interviewed thus far.

"Let's be clear: Democrats don't care about transparency or accountability in this matter," Comer said. "The evidence we've gathered does not implicate President Trump in any way.

"Public reporting, survivor testimony, and official documents show that Bill Clinton had far closer ties to Epstein."

The evidence has "completely debunked the Democrats' smear against President Trump," he added.

"We've conducted a deposition with former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr and a transcribed interview with former U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta," Comer said. "I don't think I need to remind anyone in here that they are both Republicans and both former Cabinet secretaries in the Trump administration.

"And guess what? Those interviews completely debunked the Democrats' smear against President Trump.

"Barr stated that there was no evidence that President Trump was involved in Epstein's criminal activity. Acosta confirmed there was no contact with President Trump during the Florida case. No link, no conversations, nothing."

As for Prince Andrew, Buckingham Palace recently confirmed the prince would no longer use his Duke of York title, as a U.K. citizen he cannot be compelled to testify before Congress and would have to appear voluntarily.

Asked whether Clinton might also be invited to testify, Lynch claimed Clinton's Epstein ties were "humanitarian in nature."