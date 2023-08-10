House Oversight Plans to Subpoena President, Hunter Biden

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee plans to subpoena President Joe Biden and first son Hunter over allegations they peddled influence during foreign business dealings to secure millions of dollars in payoffs.

Panel Chair James Comer, R-Ky., on Wednesday delivered a third round of bank records, bringing the official paper trail of payments to more than $20 million from Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan during Joe Biden's vice presidency in the Obama administration.

"It's clear Joe Biden knew about his son's business dealings, lied to the American people, & allowed himself to be 'the brand' sold to enrich the Bidens while he was VP of the United States," Comer tweeted Thursday morning.

"This is public corruption at the highest levels of our federal government."

Comer on Thursday told Fox Business, "This is always going to end with the Bidens coming in front of the committee. We are going to subpoena the family."

The chair added that with all the opposition and obstruction from the Bidens' attorneys, "we know this is going to end up in court when we subpoena the Bidens."

The president's legal counsel claims the latest allegations do not tie Joe Biden to Hunter Biden's foreign influence peddling.

Appearing Wednesday on Newsmax, Comer said the president's team should be more transparent with requests for information.

"If the president has done nothing wrong, then they should allow us to see their personal bank records," Comer told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "If there's nothing to hide, then they should be transparent with us, with their financial records, and stop obstructing and intimidating our witnesses and blocking us from more bank records."

Joe Biden snapped at a reporter Wednesday after being asked about congressional testimony by Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden.

"I never talked business with anybody, and I knew you'd have a lousy question," Biden told the reporter, who then asked why it was a lousy question.

"Because it's not true," the president said before walking away.

Archer last week told congressional investigators that then-Vice President Joe Biden joined Hunter Biden's calls during business meetings and dinners, where foreign businessmen were present and heard his voice, which was the "prize" in luring foreign businesses to pay to send "signals" to the highest levels of the Obama White House.